Bringing a kid to the Manatee County Fair? MCSO Explorers are providing armbands to help reunite lost children with guardians

Bringing a kid to the Manatee County Fair? MCSO Explorers are providing armbands to help reunite lost children with guardians
Manatee County Fair taking many precautions this year because of the pandemic. (Source: WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff | January 15, 2021 at 3:15 PM EST - Updated January 15 at 3:22 PM

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Fair is providing a lot of fun and games for families. If you’re bringing your children with you, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Explorers have come up with an ingenious way to track down a parent if one of your kiddos wanders off.

Explorers will once again be providing parents/guardians with the opportunity to have an armband with contact information placed on their child at the Manatee County Fair entrance.

Deputies will be able to track down parents if a child gets lost on the fairgrounds.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.