Bringing a kid to the Manatee County Fair? MCSO Explorers are providing armbands to help reunite lost children with guardians

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Fair is providing a lot of fun and games for families. If you’re bringing your children with you, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Explorers have come up with an ingenious way to track down a parent if one of your kiddos wanders off.
Explorers will once again be providing parents/guardians with the opportunity to have an armband with contact information placed on their child at the Manatee County Fair entrance.
Deputies will be able to track down parents if a child gets lost on the fairgrounds.
