Arrest made after threat against Florida Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe released a video statement announcing an arrest in connection with a threat made to the state’s Capitol.
Federal agents arrested Daniel Baker of Tallahassee after Keefe says he made a call-to-arms for other extremists. Court documents say that Baker “specifically called for others to join him in encircling any protesters and confining them at the Capitol complex using firearms.”
“This arrest serves as a message to anyone who plans to incite or commit violence in the Northern District of Florida. If you pose a threat to public safety, we will find you,” said Keefe.
You can watch the entire statement here.
