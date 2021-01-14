Venice Theatre opens registration for virtual classes

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice Theatre has opened registration for a new round of virtual classes.
A variety of offerings for students in elementary school through adults will begin Jan. 18 with start dates continuing through Jan. 28. Classes, dates, days, times, tuition and more information are available at VeniceTheatre.org.
The classes will run from three to 14 weeks, depending on your selection and tuition ranges from $42 dollars to $168. Registration and payment can be completed on the website.
Two classes geared toward students learning at home have been added to the usual variety of offerings. Beginning Acting and Beginning Speech will be taught and will run for a full 14-week semester. Students may use Beginning Acting, a portfolio-based class, to fill an extracurricular requirement.
Venice Theatre’s Director of Education and Outreach Sandy Davisson says, “Keeping the health and safety of our students and community foremost in our decision making, we have transitioned to 100% virtual classes for the time being. The response to this style of learning has been positive, so we will continue to offer virtual classes as an option, even when in-person classes resume.”
