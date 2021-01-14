Silver Alert issue for missing Charlotte County man

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing and endangered man.
James Bernard Pidgeon, 79, was last seen at the Gulf Cove Moose Lodge located at 4212 N. Access Road in Englewood. James is driving a black 2007 Chevrolet Colorado pick up truck with a white Boston Strong sticker on the right rear window along with a white horse sticker on the left rear window.
He was last known to be traveling southbound on Hwy 27 at I-4 in Polk County.
If you have any information on James Pidgeon’s whereabouts, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.
