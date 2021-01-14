School districts on the Suncoast continuing emergency paid COVID leave for employees, to a degree

Employees at Manatee Schools will now have to use their own paid time off if they contract the virus or are exposed to COVID outside of work. District representatives tell ABC7 it’s difficult because they no longer have access to that federal funding so they had to make some tough choices. District spokesperson Mike Barber went on to say the bottom line is if an employee contracts the virus at work then the district will cover the days off. Barber says throughout the last few months the vast majority of cases they’ve seen have been for people exposed outside of the work environment. He says while they’re hopeful the federal government will step up and provide some leave funding they havent so the district had to handle it this way.