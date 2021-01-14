Pedestrian succumbs to injuries following crash in Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian has passed away after being struck by a car earlier this month.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Jan. 3. in Bradenton.
Investigators say a car was traveling northbound on US-41, south of 51st Avenue Drive. A 24-year-old man was walking in the travel lane of northbound 41 when the car collided with the pedestrian.
He was transported to Blake Medical Facility with critical injuries. He was pronounced deceased on Jan 11.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The victim’s identity has not been released.
