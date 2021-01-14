One-thousand vaccinated at Tom Bennett park in Manatee County Thursday

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a ten-hour workday for Manatee County health care workers and county officials, overseeing the vaccination of 1,000 people Thursday.
The vaccinations took place at Tom Bennett park in Bradenton. The first people were let in at 7a.m. 100 health care workers were first to be vaccinated, followed by 900 seniors.
The seniors were the first large group of people selected from the counties new vaccination pooling system.
Public Safety Director Jacob Saur, says he can see the new system is working because there’s not a backlog of cars down the roads like those seen at other COVID events.
Saur says he can see the happiness on their faces, “As I walk through the site and I talk to those that have been vaccinated and I walk through the waiting line, they’re all so grateful. And after this year we couldn’t be any happier to be assisting these seniors with getting vaccinations.”
Saur says from start to finish the whole process is taking about forty-five minutes. Participants are now getting their second appointments before they leave the vaccination sites.
He says they’re expected to receive more vaccines in the county next week.
You can still register for the vaccine lottery system online, by visiting vax.mymanatee.org.
