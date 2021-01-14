Manatee County Fair kicks off tonight

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Fair kicks off Thursday night and will run through the 24th.
Fair officials say they are taking many precautions to help keep everyone safe. Those precautions include social distancing, one way directional arrows and hand sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds. They are strongly recommending that people wear face masks outside and they will be required inside the buildings. The fairgrounds will also be completely sanitized.
Fair officials say there will be a lot of the same attractions but not as many as previous years.
Ticket prices Daily are $10 for an adult, $6 for Active military, $6 for children 6-12. Kids 5 and under are free. Parking is $10. For a complete list of guidelines and events, visit the Manatee County Fair website here.
