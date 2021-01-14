Final day of the Manatee County Fair

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is the final day to enjoy the The Manatee County Fair, which kicked off Thursday January 13th.

Ticket prices Daily are $10 for an adult, $6 for Active military, $6 for children 6-12. Kids 5 and under are free. Parking is $10. For a complete list of guidelines and events, visit the Manatee County Fair website here.

Fair officials say they are taking many precautions to help keep everyone safe. Those precautions include social distancing, one way directional arrows and hand sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds. They are strongly recommending that people wear face masks outside and they will be required inside the buildings. The fairgrounds will also be completely sanitized.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.