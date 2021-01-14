Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Final day of the Manatee County Fair

Manatee County Fair Precautions
Manatee County Fair Precautions
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is the final day to enjoy the The Manatee County Fair, which kicked off Thursday January 13th.

Ticket prices Daily are $10 for an adult, $6 for Active military, $6 for children 6-12. Kids 5 and under are free. Parking is $10. For a complete list of guidelines and events, visit the Manatee County Fair website here.

Fair officials say they are taking many precautions to help keep everyone safe. Those precautions include social distancing, one way directional arrows and hand sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds. They are strongly recommending that people wear face masks outside and they will be required inside the buildings. The fairgrounds will also be completely sanitized.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
FBI Denver: Brian Laundrie’s notebook reveals written statements claiming responsibility for Gabby Petito’s death
Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Sarasota man arrested for stolen vehicle with altered VIN
graphic
Saturday showers, and MUCH cooler weather!
graphic
Much cooler weather and Tuesday rain!
Coast Guardsmen inspect a fishing vessel that collided with a barge Tuesday in Tampa Bay.
Vessels collide near Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Latest News

Dozens of displays gave stamp collectors a chance to take a walk through history by checking...
Sarasota National Stamp Exposition sends visitors back in time
NEWS
Good Morning Suncoast at 7:00am - Sunday January 23, 2022
NEWS
Good Morning Suncoast at 6:00am - Sunday January 23, 2022
graphic
Much cooler weather and Tuesday rain!