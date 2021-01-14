4 indicted in 2019 vape shop murder

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Four men have been indicted for 1st Degree Murder in connection with the 2019 homicide of Mohammed Hamed.
Amado Zeppi, James Brewer, Michael Hepner and Coty Paulk were initially charged with 2nd Degree Murder in the case.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office told ABC7 at the time that, Brewer was driven to the Green Galaxy Smoke Shop on the 3000 block of 1st Street West by Hepner and entered the store in an attempt to distract Hamed.
Hamed was ordered to the back of the store and forced to open a safe. Deputies say Zeppi continued to point his weapon at Hamed, and then unprovoked, he swung the firearm striking Hamed with the bayonet end. The firearm fired upon striking Hamed, killing him. All four men fled with Hepner driving the vehicle.
