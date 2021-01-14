FWC and partners rescue six entrapped Manatees

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission worked to rescue six entrapped Manatees at Pine Island Conservation Area.
Officials say the manatees likely got into the refuge system by swimming over a concrete weir during a high-water event that later left them unable to swim out. The trapped manatees needed immediate medical care.
FWC as well as other partner agencies managed to rescue five of the six manatees.
Each received a complete health assessment, after which four were released while the fifth was taken to Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens for rehabilitation. The next day, rescuers returned to rescue the sixth manatee, who was also transported to Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens for rehabilitation.
Manatees that become stranded or trapped during storms may need medical attention by wildlife experts. If you are aware of a stranded, trapped, injured or dead manatee, call FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline: 888-404-3922.
