Frist Alert Weather: Sunshine returns to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Drier air moves in above the Suncoast today as sunshine returns. Rain has come to an end, for now. With the exception of one brief rain chance Friday evening, the next 7 days look to be rain-free and cool with lots of sunshine. Today the high temperatures will respond to the sunshine with upper 60′s across the area. A wind shift to the east and southeast tomorrow will take the warming trend further, with highs in the low 70′s.
The next front will arrive on Friday evening and move past through relatively dry air It will only have the ability the produce scattered showers and the rain chance will be low. It will however have cool air behind it and weekend temperatures will be kept in the mid 60′s for highs and mid 40′s for lows. It will also be breezy on Saturday and boaters should get the latest forecasts before leaving the dock.
