Finally a little sunshine for Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida has not been living up to its name as of late with dreary weather dominating our skies for several days now. This will come to a change on Thursday as the disturbance which brought us the clouds and rain will be moving out for a short period of time.
Expect to see some clouds in the morning followed by mostly sunny skies later in the day. It will still stay cool however with highs only in the mid 60′s. Friday morning with temperatures in the low 50′s we will see generally sunny skies followed by an increase in cloudiness late in the day due to another approaching cold front.
This front will bring a few showers late Friday evening and into early Saturday morning. Not expecting anything too rough, but some moderate showers can be expected to move through rather quickly and then the colder air moves in for the weekend.
We start off Saturday with a low around 55 degrees we only warm up to 65 by mid afternoon under partly cloudy skies. It will be a windy day on Saturday with winds out of the NNW at 10-20 mph.
Sunday will be the coldest morning with lows in the low to mid 40′s. Skies will be partly cloudy with no chance for rain over the weekend.
For Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day we can expect partly cloudy skies with only a 20% chance for a shower or two but should be fairly nice with a high around 67 degrees.
Tuesday looks for a cold start with lows in the mid 40′s and a high around 69.
Wednesday will warm up into the mid 70s as winds shift to the SE under partly cloudy skies.
_______________________________________________
For boaters expect winds out of the N at 10 knots and seas running around 2 feet and a light chop on the waters.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.