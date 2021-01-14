FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for 5-year-old girl

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 5-year-old girl who was last seen in St. Augustine.
The FlDLE say 5-year-old Asia Myers was last spotted in the 800 block of West 3rd Street early Thursday morning. Myers could potentially be in the company of Lula Wise, who investigators say is 5-feet 3-inches tall and 160 pounds. She has black hair and black eyes.
The pair are possibly traveling in a 2019 black Hyundai Sonata with Florida tag number NAJJ74.
If you spot them, call law enforcement.
