DOH Dashboard update shows significant drop in positivity rate in the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday’s COVID-19 Dashboard update shows a significant drop in the positivity rates of both Manatee and Sarasota Counties.
Statewide, there is a 8.61% positivity rate which is a drop from Wednesday’s dashboard. In Manatee and Sarasota Counties, the positivity rate has dropped to 6.53% and 6.41% respectively. Wednesday’s update showed Manatee and Sarasota Counties reporting 9.23% and 9.72% positivity.
Florida is reporting 1,531,192 positive COVID-19 cases since March. The state is also reporting 217 new deaths bringing the statewide total up to 23,613 deaths of Florida residents.
Here are the latest stats in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 25,542 Residents: 25,083 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 459
Conditions and Care Deaths: 453 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,161 Non-Residents: 24
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 41
Gender: Male: 11,609 (46%) Female: 13,181 (53%) Unknown/No data: 293 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,187 (9%) White: 14,986 (60%) Other: 3,983 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 3,927 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 5,999 (24%) Not-Hispanic: 13,377 (53%) Unknown/No Data: 5,707 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 22,021 Residents: 21,114 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 907
Conditions and Care Deaths: 556 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,079 Non-Residents: 39
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 48
Gender: Male: 9,799 (46%) Female: 11,224 (53%) Unknown/No data: 91 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,220 (6%) White: 14,697 (70%) Other: 1,722 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,475 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,539 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 12,356 (59%) Unknown/No Data: 6,219 (29%)
