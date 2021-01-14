DOH Dashboard update shows significant drop in positivity rate in the Suncoast

(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | January 14, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST - Updated January 14 at 3:08 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday’s COVID-19 Dashboard update shows a significant drop in the positivity rates of both Manatee and Sarasota Counties.

Statewide, there is a 8.61% positivity rate which is a drop from Wednesday’s dashboard. In Manatee and Sarasota Counties, the positivity rate has dropped to 6.53% and 6.41% respectively. Wednesday’s update showed Manatee and Sarasota Counties reporting 9.23% and 9.72% positivity.

Florida is reporting 1,531,192 positive COVID-19 cases since March. The state is also reporting 217 new deaths bringing the statewide total up to 23,613 deaths of Florida residents.

Here are the latest stats in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 25,542   Residents: 25,083   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 459

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 453   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,161     Non-Residents: 24

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 41

Gender:   Male: 11,609  (46%)   Female: 13,181 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 293 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 2,187  (9%)   White: 14,986  (60%)   Other: 3,983  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,927  (16%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 5,999  (24%)   Not-Hispanic: 13,377  (53%)   Unknown/No Data: 5,707  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 22,021   Residents: 21,114   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 907

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 556   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,079     Non-Residents: 39

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 48

Gender:   Male: 9,799  (46%)   Female: 11,224 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 91 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,220  (6%)   White: 14,697  (70%)   Other: 1,722  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,475  (16%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,539  (12%)   Not-Hispanic: 12,356  (59%)   Unknown/No Data: 6,219  (29%)

