The ‘wildlife hazard’ at Pinebrook Park is getting a fix, residents asked to avoid the area

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you are a regular of Pinebrook Park in Venice, a portion the park will soon be off-limits.
The Florida Forest Service will be performing wildfire mitigation between the northern half of the park within the areas of Curry Creek and Water street starting next Tuesday, Jan. 19. The procedure should last for about three weeks.
The heavily wooded Pinebrook Park must be managed accordingly to prevent fires. Currently, the northern most area of the park is too overgrown to be considered safe, according to the Florida Forest Service. The plan is to mulch down the area before an unexpected burn destroys many of the mature trees, and puts the surrounding communities at risk.
The FFS said that the south side of the creek will also need a cleanup before it becomes a wildlife hazard as well.
