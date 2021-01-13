Stolen floating tiki hut retrieved by Coast Guard

KEY WEST, Fla. (WWSB) - Its not a true Wednesday in Florida until a tiki boat gets stolen in The Florida Keys.
The unnamed sailor was stopped by the south eastern division of the U.S. Coast Guard just outside of Hawks Chanel. According to The Coast Guard, the man showed had been drinking while operating the buoyant tiki hut, which doubles as a bar. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took the man into custody after the boat had been recovered.
The Coast Guard’s takeaway advice for the rest of us: “Don’t drink and boat!”
