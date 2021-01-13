SpaceX Cargo Dragon to splashdown near Tampa Bay Wednesday evening

Captain Mark Vluan from the U.S. Coast Guard, offered advice to boaters, “The USCG partners with NASA, the FAA and the 45th space wing of the U.S. Space Force to establish safety and security zones and other limited access zones to ensure safety, security and environmental protection of the marine environment. This is an exciting time for the space program and we understand that people want to view launch and recovery operations. But we ask for the support of the public in understanding that the maritime portions of these operations necessarily involve a host of chemicals, fuels and explosives that have to be safeguarded with the utmost professionalism and caution.”