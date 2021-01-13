Sarasota County provides update on COVID-19 vaccine totals

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County has released its most recent information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and its distribution.
Sarasota County has received 5,900 vaccine doses to date, with the last 1,000 currently being distributed to people 65 and older, healthcare workers and those in living and working in long-term care facilities.
The DOH is expecting to receive and distribute second doses in the coming weeks. If you have received your first dose, please monitor http://sarasotahealth.org for details.
