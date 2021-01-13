More Publix stores to offer COVID-19 vaccines for seniors

(WWSB) - Publix and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the availability of COVID-19 vaccinations in Collier, Flagler, St. Johns and Volusia counties. It’s an expansion of previously announced counties with Publix stores that will be offering the COVID-19 vaccines.
Eligible individuals, 65 and older, can make appointments beginning today, using the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine, with vaccinations starting Thursday, Jan. 14. The announcement brings the total number of Publix pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccinations to 105 in 12 counties.
“For 90 years, Publix has served its customers and communities in times of need,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “Our ability to provide these vaccinations to Florida’s 65-and-older population is a privilege. We are grateful to Governor DeSantis for his willingness to work with us to serve our communities.”
Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.
Publix Pharmacy will administer the vaccine at the following locations in Bay, Citrus, Collier, Escambia, Flagler, Hernando, Marion, Okaloosa, St. Johns, Santa Rosa, Volusia and Walton counties.
You can view the entire list of stores here.
