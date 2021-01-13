Juvenile arrested after gun shop burglary

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 14-year-old boy was arrested following a burglary at a local gun store in Bradenton.
On Jan. 4 around 5:30 AM, Bradenton PD officers responded to a call of a suspicious person at High Noon Guns in the 5200 block of SR 64 E.
Officers arrived on scene and discovered that someone had broken in to the store and taken firearms. The suspect was no longer on scene.
Detectives identified a vehicle and suspect seen in surveillance footage taken from the store and got a search warrant for a home in Palmetto.
The teen was arrested and charged with Armed Burglary, Felony Criminal Mischief, and Theft of a Firearm
