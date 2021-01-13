Florida DOH reporting 10.17% positivity rate statewide in its Wednesday dashboard update

By ABC7 Staff | January 13, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST - Updated January 13 at 3:21 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health has released its Wednesday COVID-19 dashboard update. The state is reporting a 10.17% positivity rating, with Manatee and Sarasota Counties reporting 9.23% and 9.72% respectively.

Since March, the DOH has reported 1,517,472 positive cases since March with an increase of 13,660 cases since Tuesday’s update. 169 new deaths of Florida residents were reported bringing the death toll to 23,396. That does not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, just that the state received the cause of death.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 25,379   Residents: 24,926   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 453

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 450   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,154     Non-Residents: 23

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 41

Gender:   Male: 11,542  (46%)   Female: 13,093 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 291 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 2,173  (9%)   White: 14,893  (60%)   Other: 3,945  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,915  (16%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 5,961  (24%)   Not-Hispanic: 13,294  (53%)   Unknown/No Data: 5,671  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 21,898   Residents: 21,004   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 894

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 544   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,076     Non-Residents: 39

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 48

Gender:   Male: 9,752  (46%)   Female: 11,162 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 90 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,215  (6%)   White: 14,614  (70%)   Other: 1,711  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,464  (16%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,527  (12%)   Not-Hispanic: 12,276  (58%)   Unknown/No Data: 6,201  (30%)

