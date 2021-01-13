Florida DOH reporting 10.17% positivity rate statewide in its Wednesday dashboard update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health has released its Wednesday COVID-19 dashboard update. The state is reporting a 10.17% positivity rating, with Manatee and Sarasota Counties reporting 9.23% and 9.72% respectively.
Since March, the DOH has reported 1,517,472 positive cases since March with an increase of 13,660 cases since Tuesday’s update. 169 new deaths of Florida residents were reported bringing the death toll to 23,396. That does not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, just that the state received the cause of death.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 25,379 Residents: 24,926 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 453
Conditions and Care Deaths: 450 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,154 Non-Residents: 23
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 41
Gender: Male: 11,542 (46%) Female: 13,093 (53%) Unknown/No data: 291 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,173 (9%) White: 14,893 (60%) Other: 3,945 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 3,915 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 5,961 (24%) Not-Hispanic: 13,294 (53%) Unknown/No Data: 5,671 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 21,898 Residents: 21,004 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 894
Conditions and Care Deaths: 544 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,076 Non-Residents: 39
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 48
Gender: Male: 9,752 (46%) Female: 11,162 (53%) Unknown/No data: 90 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,215 (6%) White: 14,614 (70%) Other: 1,711 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,464 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,527 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 12,276 (58%) Unknown/No Data: 6,201 (30%)
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.