First Alert Weather: Rain likely today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Yesterday’s front is stalled to our south and moisture is converging in a plume aloft. What is needed to produce rain over the state is rising air. That ingredient will be provided today courtesy of an upper-level low spinning out of Texas and heading for Florida. That disturbance will move across the state in the afternoon and evening. The rainfall amounts will be light, tenths of an inch, but could be a bit more steady compared to yesterday. Rains will end overnight and clearing occurs tomorrow.
Lots more sunshine tomorrow and slightly warmer Thursday and Friday before yet another front will approach Friday evening. The air will have dried a bit by then so the Friday front is unlikely to be a good rain producer, however, it will have cooler air behind it. Despite more weekend sunshine, our highs will be in mid 60′s with Saturday night lows in the 40′s.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.