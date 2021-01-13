First Alert Weather: Rain likely today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Yesterday’s front is stalled to our south and moisture is converging in a plume aloft. What is needed to produce rain over the state is rising air. That ingredient will be provided today courtesy of an upper-level low spinning out of Texas and heading for Florida. That disturbance will move across the state in the afternoon and evening. The rainfall amounts will be light, tenths of an inch, but could be a bit more steady compared to yesterday. Rains will end overnight and clearing occurs tomorrow.