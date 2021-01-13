Congressman Vern Buchanan votes against Trump impeachment

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Vern Buchanan announced Wednesday that he voted against impeaching President Trump for a second time in the House of Representatives.
Buchanan issued the statement on his social media shortly after casting his “Nay” Vote on the resolution.
“Today I voted against the impeachment of President Trump because the rushed effort to remove a president from office six days before he leaves office is divisive and misguided. Congress should be focused on helping people get the COVID vaccine and on efforts to reopen the economy and our schools. Nancy Pelosi’s unprecedented decision to launch a second partisan impeachment in 13 months sets a dangerous precedent and further polarizes an already divided country,” Buchanan wrote.
