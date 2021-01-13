Cloudy along with some showers Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “Let the sunshine in” the famous words from the 5th Dimension song “Aquarius” is an order we want filled on Wednesday but it’s not going to happen. An old front, a piece of energy, in the upper levels of the atmosphere and an active jet stream means we will have to wait a day until we see sunshine return to the Suncoast.
Grab your jacket in the morning as lows or temperatures to start the day will be in the low 50′s for most. Look for mostly cloudy skies along with a 40% chance for rain on Wednesday with a high slightly below average in the upper 60′s. Winds will be out of the NNW at 5-10 mph. The rain chance will be highest during the late afternoon through the evening.
Thursday we start the day off with some sunshine mixed with some clouds but at least some sunshine finally. A little glimmer of hope. It will be cool once again in the low 50′s to start the day with a high of only 68 by the mid afternoon. The average high is 71 and lows 51 degrees.
Friday we will see an increase in cloudiness in advance of another front so look for partly sunny skies, which is more clouds than sun. There will be a 20% chance for a few showers late in the day. The low on Friday will be in the upper 40′s to low 50′s with a high of 71 later in the day.
The cold front will move through late Friday night into early Saturday morning cooling things down again for the 2nd straight weekend. The high on Saturday will only reach the mid 60′s with windy conditions through the day. Small craft advisories will be necessary for boaters on Saturday.
Sunday the low drops into the low to mid 40′s once again just like last Sunday. So a very chilly start to the day and temperatures only warming into the mid 60′s later in the day. Should not be a windy with partly cloudy skies expected.
For boaters on Wednesday winds will be out of the N at 10 knots and seas 2 to 3 feet with a light chop on the waters.
