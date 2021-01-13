Bradenton man succumbs to injuries one month after house explosion

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - One month after a home in Bradenton exploded following a gas leak, one of the victims has passed away.
The explosion occurred on Dec. 3, 2020 at home on the corner of 30th Avenue West and Eight Street Court West following a nearby gas leak.
Attorneys for the family confirmed that Adrian Lopez Jr. succumbed to his injuries while at Largo Medical Center. Lopez Jr. had suffered third degree burns.
Adrian Lopez Sr. was also badly burned and hospitalized but has since been released. .The family has established a gofundme page to help with medical and funeral expenses.
