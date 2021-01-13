‘Bach’ Together Again coming to viewer online

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Key Chorale Chamber Singers, orchestra and soloists are coming together for the first time this season on January 29 in a pitch perfect production that you can watch right from your home.
“Bach” Together Again will feature Bach’s first large scale work, Bach’s Magnificat, and some of Vivaldi’s choral masterpieces.
“This is the first-time members of the Sarasota Orchestra have played as a chamber orchestra of winds, brass, percussion and strings since March,” said Maestro Caulkins. “It has been quite a challenge incorporating all of the safety protocols and recording a socially distanced choir and orchestra.”
Tickets to watch the 75-minute streaming video are $30 per household. Viewers will get a link that can be activated any time during the streaming run. The performance will be professionally recorded and will be available from January 29 until February 21.
“It’s what we have been doing all season long,” said Maestro Caulkins. “Continuing to find ways to deliver the music and mission of Key Chorale while navigating completely new ways of making music. I know this concert of Baroque favorites – full of festivity and joy – is just what we need during this most challenging time.”
To purchase a ticket, visit keychorale.org.
