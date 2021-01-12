Suncoast Congressman speaks out against impeachment

“Impeaching President Trump a week before he leaves office is not going to calm the waters or move our country forward. In fact, it will do the opposite. We need to put the 2020 election behind us and work on the challenges ahead, which include getting the COVID vaccine out to as many people as possible and reopening the economy,”Buchanan wrote in a Faceook post. “The partisan distraction of impeachment will further divide our nation. Nancy Pelosi needs to stop looking for political retribution and start thinking about what’s best for our country.”