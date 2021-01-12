Sarasota Becomes 2nd Fittest City in America

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to an AdvisorSmith report just released, Sarasota has rose to the occasion on the basis of fitness. In detail...
- The number of residents with a normal BMI (Body Mass Index) was 39%, compared to the United States average of 31%.
- An average of 66% of our residents exercised aerobically for at least 2 1/2 hours, compared to 51%, or basically half of everyone in the United States.
- Lastly, 42% of residents here performed strength training at least twice each week, compared to 35% of Americans
The following statistics were found through CDC data, which included metrics of the percentage of healthy weighing adults, and the number of people regularly exercising. To view what other cities made in the list, click here, and where Florida placed overall.
