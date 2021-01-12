Man accused of killing Hillsborough County deputy in crash is now charged with murder

Cpl. Brian Lavigne was killed in a crash Monday. (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff | January 12, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST - Updated January 12 at 11:22 AM

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The man accused of killing a Hillsborough County deputy in a crash is now facing murder charges.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff, Travis Zachary Gabriel Garrett, 28, is charged with first-degree murder after they say he deliberately crashed into the Cpl. Brian LaVigne’s cruiser during a pursuit.

Garrett is also facing other charges including DUI manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of resisting arrest, felony criminal mischief and aggravated fleeing to elude.

