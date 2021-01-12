Gov. DeSantis provides update on Florida’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) – Governor Ron DeSantis provided an update on Florida’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution, how the state is continuing to remain focused on keeping Florida’s Seniors First and leading the way on prioritizing those 65 and older for the vaccine.
You can watch his entire message here.
DeSantis said that Florida has vaccinated 223,000 seniors last week. Supplies are limited but the state is working.
Here in the Suncoast, there are long wait lists in Manatee County and second dose appointments have been rescheduled in Sarasota County.
