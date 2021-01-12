Florida DOH reporting 10.62% COVID-19 positivity rate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health has released the Tuesday update for the COVID-19 Dashboard.
The state positivity rate is hovering at 10.62%. In Sarasota and Manatee Counties, the positivity rate is at 7.86% and 9.41% respectively. Since March, the state is reporting 1,503,482 cases of COVID-19 with 14,602 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.
23,227 Florida residents have died in total. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 25,134 Residents: 24,687 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 447
Conditions and Care Deaths: 448 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,144 Non-Residents: 23
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 41
Gender: Male: 11,425 (46%) Female: 12,973 (53%) Unknown/No data: 289 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,155 (9%) White: 14,746 (60%) Other: 3,899 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 3,887 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 5,910 (24%) Not-Hispanic: 13,185 (53%) Unknown/No Data: 5,592 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 21,626 Residents: 20,735 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 891
Conditions and Care Deaths: 544 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,069 Non-Residents: 38
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 48
Gender: Male: 9,624 (46%) Female: 11,020 (53%) Unknown/No data: 91 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,204 (6%) White: 14,395 (69%) Other: 1,693 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,443 (17%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,510 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 12,133 (59%) Unknown/No Data: 6,092 (29%)
