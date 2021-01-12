Florida DOH reporting 10.62% COVID-19 positivity rate

By ABC7 Staff | January 12, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST - Updated January 12 at 3:21 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health has released the Tuesday update for the COVID-19 Dashboard.

The state positivity rate is hovering at 10.62%. In Sarasota and Manatee Counties, the positivity rate is at 7.86% and 9.41% respectively. Since March, the state is reporting 1,503,482 cases of COVID-19 with 14,602 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

23,227 Florida residents have died in total. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 25,134   Residents: 24,687   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 447

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 448   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,144     Non-Residents: 23

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 41

Gender:   Male: 11,425  (46%)   Female: 12,973 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 289 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 2,155  (9%)   White: 14,746  (60%)   Other: 3,899  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,887  (16%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 5,910  (24%)   Not-Hispanic: 13,185  (53%)   Unknown/No Data: 5,592  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 21,626   Residents: 20,735   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 891

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 544   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,069     Non-Residents: 38

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 48

Gender:   Male: 9,624  (46%)   Female: 11,020 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 91 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,204  (6%)   White: 14,395  (69%)   Other: 1,693  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,443  (17%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,510  (12%)   Not-Hispanic: 12,133  (59%)   Unknown/No Data: 6,092  (29%)

Dashboard: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

