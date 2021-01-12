First Alert Weather: Cloudy with drizzle or showers possible for several days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front sinking past the area and stalling south of us will bring unsettled and slightly cooler weather to the Suncoast Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday morning will start off mild with a slight chance of sprinkles or brief light rain. The precipitation will be isolated and not widespread, but that slight chance will linger past morning drive-time. Clouds will be thick at times with a breezy wind shifting to the northwest by mid-morning or early afternoon. The wind shift will bring in slightly cooler air and our high today will be about five degrees cooler than yesterday.