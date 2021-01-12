CDC expands negative COVID-19 test requirements to anyone entering the U.S.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will expanding the requirement for a negative COVID-19 test to all air passengers entering the United States. Testing before and after travel is a critical layer to slow the introduction and spread of COVID-19.
Air passengers are required to get a viral test (a test for current infection) within the 3 days before their flight to the U.S. departs, and provide written documentation of their laboratory test result (paper or electronic copy) to the airline or provide documentation of having recovered from COVID-19.
Airlines must confirm the negative test result for all passengers or documentation of recovery before they board. If a passenger does not provide documentation of a negative test or recovery, or chooses not to take a test, the airline must deny boarding to the passenger.
This order was signed by the CDC Director on January 12, 2021 and will become effective on January 26, 2021.
