Suspect in Broward County kidnapping captured in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A suspect in a kidnapping and sexual assault in Broward County was arrested in Charlotte County.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Joel Cassio was approached by an officer at a WaWa Gas Station in Punta Gorda. Cassio told the officer he was suffering from a mental health crisis and needed assistance.
Cassio also admitted to stealing a car from Broward County, Florida and that vehicle was parked in the immediate vicinity. The vehicle was confirmed stolen out of Broward County and was taken in the commission of a kidnapping and sexual assault that occurred there.
Cassio was booked into the Charlotte County Jail on the charge of Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and held for First Appearance. Broward County Sheriff’s Investigators were notified and are continuing their efforts regarding the Kidnapping and Sexual Assault.
