A series of fronts to keep things cool

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front will be making its way through the area on Tuesday around noon. This will swing the winds around to the NW and bring in some cooler temperatures for the rest of the work week.
Expect the high on Tuesday around 70 with a 20% chance for a brief shower. We will see generally cloudy skies with some breaks occasionally, but more clouds than sun. Winds will be turning to the NW at 10-15 mph.
Wednesday we start off with lows in the low 50′s which is close to average and expect variable cloudiness along with a 20% chance for some showers. Wednesday night we will see some clearing and temperatures dropping into the low 50′s for the coast and upper 40′s inland.
For Wednesday expect a mixture of clouds and sun with clouds winning out at times. The high on Wednesday will only be in the mid 60′s .
Thursday we start off in the low 50′s under mostly sunny skies with highs warming into the upper 60′s.
On Friday we continue to see temperatures near average with lows in the low 50′s and highs near 70. There will an increase in cloudiness throughout the day. We will also see a 20% chance for late day showers later in the day as yet another cold front moves in our direction.
This front will once again bring a chill for our weekend weather. The high on Saturday will be around 65 degrees with under mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance for some showers.
Sunday the low will be in the mid to upper 40′s and a high around 65 degrees under mostly sunny skies.
For boaters expect winds switching to the NW at 15-20 knots and seas running 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop on the waters.
