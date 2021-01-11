Appointments for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine rescheduled in Sarasota County this week due to low supply

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Sarasota County and were scheduled to get your second dose this week, plans have changed.
According to the Sarasota County Department of Health, all appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine have been rescheduled for a later time. In a tweet, the department says they will be receiving more vaccines but did not specify a date.
During a Zoom meeting, officials say they are working on a plan to help those affected by the cancellation and that they will move the appointments to a later time.
ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.
