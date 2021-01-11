Missing endangered adult found safe

UPDATE: Dawn Guzman has been located and is safe. Thank you for helping us get the word out.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing, endangered person.
Dawn M. Guzman, 44, was last seen near her home at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 10 near the area of 41st Street and Bayshore Road, Sarasota.
Guzman is 5′5″, and approximately 110-115 lbs. She was last seen wearing dark sweatpants and possibly a dark sweater or gray Patriots sweater. Ms. Guzman is believed to be traveling on foot with her Chihuahua, Delilah, and purple luggage.
If you spot her, contact law enforcement immediately.
