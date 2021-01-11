Florida DOH reports a 10.55% positivity rate statewide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a 10.55% positivity rating for the state in its Monday update.
Since March, the state has recorded 1,488,586, an increase of 11,640 cases in Sunday’s Dashboard. 23,071 resident deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.
Here are the latest numbers in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 24,871 Residents: 24,430 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 441
Conditions and Care Deaths: 445 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,141 Non-Residents: 23
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 41
Gender: Male: 11,300 (46%) Female: 12,838 (53%) Unknown/No data: 292 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,132 (9%) White: 14,603 (60%) Other: 3,846 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 3,849 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 5,859 (24%) Not-Hispanic: 13,058 (53%) Unknown/No Data: 5,513 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 21,328 Residents: 20,467 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 861
Conditions and Care Deaths: 541 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,063 Non-Residents: 38
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 48
Gender: Male: 9,490 (46%) Female: 10,888 (53%) Unknown/No data: 89 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,187 (6%) White: 14,219 (69%) Other: 1,682 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,379 (17%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,484 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 12,026 (59%)
