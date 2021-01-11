Florida DOH reports a 10.55% positivity rate statewide

(Source: Live 5 News)
By ABC7 Staff | January 11, 2021 at 3:14 PM EST - Updated January 11 at 3:14 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a 10.55% positivity rating for the state in its Monday update.

Since March, the state has recorded 1,488,586, an increase of 11,640 cases in Sunday’s Dashboard. 23,071 resident deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

Here are the latest numbers in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 24,871   Residents: 24,430   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 441

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 445   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,141     Non-Residents: 23

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 41

Gender:   Male: 11,300  (46%)   Female: 12,838 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 292 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 2,132  (9%)   White: 14,603  (60%)   Other: 3,846  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,849  (16%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 5,859  (24%)   Not-Hispanic: 13,058  (53%)   Unknown/No Data: 5,513  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 21,328   Residents: 20,467   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 861

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 541   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,063     Non-Residents: 38

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 48

Gender:   Male: 9,490  (46%)   Female: 10,888 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 89 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,187  (6%)   White: 14,219  (69%)   Other: 1,682  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,379  (17%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,484  (12%)   Not-Hispanic: 12,026  (59%)

