Manatee Co. man known as ‘lectern guy’ released on $25,000 bond

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A judge has ordered a Manatee County man pictured carrying a lectern during riots at the U.S. Capitol to be released on a $25,000 bond.
Adam Johnson, of Parrish has been arrested and charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, theft of government property and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The judge ordered Johnson’s release if he agrees to surrender his passport, submit to substance abuse tests, surrender all firearms and wear a tracking device.
The judge will also enforce a curfew. A violation of any of the restrictions could result in an additional 10-year sentence.
Johnson was photographed in the U.S. Capitol and appeared to be carrying a lectern that belonged to Nancy Pelosi. The riots in the Capitol resulted in the deaths of five people, including a D.C. police officer.
He was arrested on Friday night . Officials with the Pinellas released footage of his intake.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.