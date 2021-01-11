First Alert Weather: Warm up starts today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a weekend characterized by cold mornings and chilly afternoons, a warm-up today will return us to average or even above-average high temperatures. Tomorrows approaching cold front will not be strong enough to significantly impact the afternoon highs, only lowering the temperatures 3 or 4 degrees. In fact, most of the week will have fairly typical warmth for this time of year, hovering in the upper 60′s or lower 70′s. A more potent front arrives this weekend.