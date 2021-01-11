EventBrite releases statement regarding accusations from Florida Attorney General

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - EventBrite has issued a response after Attorney General Ashley Moody warned individuals to be aware of COVID-19 vaccines.
In a statement, AG Moody said that scammers have been using the popular event website Eventbrite to pose as county health departments and take or attempt to take payments in exchange for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
EventBrite says that is not the case and that a glitch on the site caused issues. You can read the entire statement below.
The accusations made by the Florida Attorney General’s office in a press release on January 7, 2021 regarding scam COVID-19 vaccine events on Eventbrite are inaccurate and without merit.
Our team has thoroughly investigated and not found any evidence of vaccine registration events being created with the intent to scam people. We have confirmed the unofficial event listings in question, some which included a fee, were the result of user error. More specifically, we have determined people mistakenly created new event listings when they meant to sign up for a time slot.
We recognize this has caused confusion and have published a guide on how to sign up for a time slot on Eventbrite. Additionally, we are continuing to closely monitor and remove any unofficial listings.
We encourage anyone who finds potentially unofficial vaccine event listings on our platform to notify us. This resource helps people identify and report unofficial vaccination events, which can be done through our Report this Event feature, located at the bottom of every event listing on Eventbrite.
COVID-19 vaccine distribution is a critical initiative, and we are actively exploring how our platform can best support the effort to increase access to vaccines.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.