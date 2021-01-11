Crews work to clean up Sarasota National Cemetery over the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Volunteers with Flags For Fallen Veterans worked to clean up Sarasota National Cemetery over the weekend.
16,200 Wreaths were retired, with 200 volunteers starting at 7 a.m. Working quickly, all wreaths were removed by 8:45am. Volunteers also paired up, used long poles and garden gloves and either walked them to the nearest rolloff or put them in the bed of a truck or placed them curbside for pickup.
The clean up was part of the” 2020 Mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.”
