Bradenton PD investigating after one person shot
By ABC7 Staff | January 11, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST - Updated January 11 at 4:58 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are investigating after one person was shot Monday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched around 1 p.m. to the 1500 block of 14th Ave E. Arriving officers found one victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim is currently being treated at a local hospital. At this time, detectives are asking for anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact Detective William Mulligan at (941) 932-9313. You may also email your information to BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.COM or remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) 1- 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip to www.manateecrimestoppers.com.

