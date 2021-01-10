Wrapping Up A Cool Weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The cold front that blazed through at the end of this past week kept us quite chilly across the Suncoast this weekend. Temperatures in our early morning hours made it down into the 30′s in some location especially Sunday morning. Luckily the winds are about to change, briefly. We head into the new week with a quick warm up back into the 70′s for Monday and Tuesday. Enjoy it while it last as another cold front moves in not bringing any good rain chances but it will reinforce cool air for our midweek with highs only in the mid to upper 60′s.