A Brief Warm Up To Start The Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The jackets were essential throughout most of the weekend as temperatures were quite a bit below average. However, we can shed the jacket Monday afternoon. As we head into the new week, a quick warm up will take us back into the 70′s for Monday and Tuesday. Enjoy it while it last as another cold front moves in not bringing any good rain chances but it will reinforce cool air for our midweek with highs only in the mid to upper 60′s.