Sarasota coffee and ice cream shop hires people with disabilities

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A coffee and ice cream shop in Downtown Sarasota is going above and beyond to help people with developmental disabilities.
“I like being a cashier, I like meeting new people,” said Erik Esclangon.
Esclangon works at Rise Coffee Co. and Nye’s Cream Sandwiches on State St. While the shop is less than a week old, it’s bringing a lot of attention among locals.
“We’re really excited to be working here,” he said.
“There’s a mission behind what we’re doing, and that mission is to offer job opportunities to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Beaver Shriver, co owner of Rise and Nye’s.
Shriver says he wanted to provide his employees with a chance of a better life.
“Unemployment for this population is a big problem for them. Eighty percent of these guys that can work are unemployed,” he said.
“Through meeting Beaver, we decided ice cream can go to this special needs category,” said Christian Nye, co owner of Rise and Nye’s.
Partnering with facilities like The Haven and Easter Seals of Southwest Florida, employees earn a paycheck and a business card, but most importantly financial independence.
“It’s an inclusive workplace but there’s the other side of it where customers come in and they get to meet somebody that maybe they never met before,” said Shriver. “Somebody that has Down Syndrome, Autism or whatever the issue may be and hopefully they can open their eyes and open their hearts and realize that these are just regular people and the phrase I like to use is ‘end the fear of difference.’”
For employees like Esclangon, an opportunity like this one not only offers a living wage but also dignity and pride.
“Even if it’s a few hours a day, it’s a little bit more what a paycheck can do for us,” he said.
Rise and Nye’s is open Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
