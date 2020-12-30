First Alert Weather: Temperatures will continue to warm as the next cold front moves closer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over the next few days our shifting winds will increase humidity and daytime high temperatures. Even today our temperatures will run a degree or two warmer than yesterday. This will take our daytime high to very near the 80 degree mark. Winds will be breezy, especially offshore, but increase as we get closer to the weekend and a front aproaches. At that time our winds will turn south and increase. Boaters who have planned a New Years Day on the water should monitor the forecasts as winds will likely be increasing to the point where an advisory may be issued. On New Years Day the high will be in the low 80′s. The record on January 1 is 85, which we will not hit, but we will be closer to the record than the average, which will be about 10 degrees cooler.