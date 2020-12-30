Sarasota County officials: structure fire reported in Nokomis

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County officials are responding to a call they received at approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning about a structural fire at a home in Nokomis.
Nokomis Fire units responded to the 2500 block of Casey Key road for a report of a neighbor’s home on fire.
That fire then escalated to a two-alarm by around 3:15 a.m.
Sarasota County Fire Department, Venice Fire and Sarasota Sheriff’s unit also responding.
As of now, there have been no reports of anyone being injured in the fire. The State Fire Marshall will be investigating the scene.
