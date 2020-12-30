COVID-19 vaccine scheduled to roll out for the elderly in Manatee County today

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Government representatives announced on Monday night that a vaccine site for people 65-years-old and over is scheduled to open Wednesday, December 30.

JUST IN: @ManateeGov announces its first vaccination distribution site. Beginning THIS Wednesday at the Public Safety Center up to 300 seniors 65+ will be able to receive their vaccination by appointment daily. They plan to release more details tomorrow morning. @mysuncoast — Daniela Hurtado (@DaniCHurtado_) December 28, 2020

According to a release sent to the ABC7 newsroom, the county announced that the Manatee County Department of Health received a limited quantity of vaccines yesterday and have been coordinating with government leaders on the distribution for seniors in the county.

Country representatives say the location for the vaccines will be at the Public Safety Center at 2101 47th Terrace East in Bradenton.

They say they plan to offer 300 vaccinations daily at the site beginning on Wednesday to seniors 65 and older. It will be by appointment only.

Additional locations will be announced when more vaccines become available.

Some of the best news we've shared all year: COVID-19 vaccinations for seniors ages 65 and older will begin Wednesday! More details coming from @MCGPublicSafety and @HealthyManatee tomorrow. — 🧼👏🧼ManateeGov 😷 (@ManateeGov) December 28, 2020

