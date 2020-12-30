Advertise With Us
COVID-19 vaccine scheduled to roll out for the elderly in Manatee County today

Monday, at least 899 nursing and assisted living facilities in North Carolina were given the green light to start administering their first doses of the vaccine.(CVS Pharmacy)
By Daniela Hurtado
Updated: Dec. 28, 2020 at 7:07 PM EST
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Government representatives announced on Monday night that a vaccine site for people 65-years-old and over is scheduled to open Wednesday, December 30.

According to a release sent to the ABC7 newsroom, the county announced that the Manatee County Department of Health received a limited quantity of vaccines yesterday and have been coordinating with government leaders on the distribution for seniors in the county.

Country representatives say the location for the vaccines will be at the Public Safety Center at 2101 47th Terrace East in Bradenton.

They say they plan to offer 300 vaccinations daily at the site beginning on Wednesday to seniors 65 and older. It will be by appointment only.

Additional locations will be announced when more vaccines become available.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.

